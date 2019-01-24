Alex Salmond charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

Alex Salmond has said he is “innocent of any criminality” and will “defend himself to the utmost” after the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service filed 14 charges against him.

The former First Minister was charged with two counts of attempted rape, nine counts of sexual assault under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 S3, two counts of indecent assault, and one count of breach of peace.

Salmond made no formal plea in court during the petition hearing, which was held in private, and was released on bail pending further examination.

A date for the next court appearance has yet to be set.