All short term lets to be licensed by local council

Residents in some areas have raised issues of noise and disturbance from short term lets.

Under the legislation, all local authorities will be required to establish a short-term lets (STLs) licensing scheme by October 2022, while existing hosts and operators will have until 1 April 2023 to apply for a licence for each property that they operate as a short-term let. All short-term lets in Scotland will have to be licensed by 1 July 2024.

The legislation was developed after residents across Scotland – especially in areas such as central Edinburgh and popular rural areas such as Skye - raised significant concerns about the impact of short-term lets on their communities, including noise, antisocial behaviour and the impact on the supply on housing in some areas. The Scottish Government, which put the issue out to consultation, said it aims to ensure the needs and concerns of communities are balanced with wider economic and tourism interests.

In February, the Scottish Parliament passed legislation designed to make it easier for local authorities to manage the STL market, allowing councils to establish STL control zones, which would require any property operating as a STL for more than 28 days a year to get planning consent.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “We have already introduced legislation allowing councils to establish short-term let control areas and manage numbers of short-term lets. This is the next significant step to delivering a licensing scheme that will ensure short-term lets are safe and the people providing them are suitable. We want short term lets to continue making a positive impact on Scotland’s tourism industry and local economies while meeting the needs of local communities.

“Short-term lets can offer people a flexible travel option. However, we know that in certain areas, particularly tourist hotspots, high numbers of lets can cause problems for neighbours and make it harder for people to find homes to live in. The licensing scheme and control area legislation give councils the powers to take action where they need to."

She added: “We appreciate the input from tourism bodies, local government, community organisations and others in reaching this point, and look forward to delivering a short-term lets licensing scheme that works for Scotland.”

The new legislation is subject to approval by MSPs. Legislation allowing councils to establish short-term let control areas and manage numbers of short-term lets came into force in April 2021.

