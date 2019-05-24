Anger as Edinburgh Council officials ask police to boot rough sleepers out of city cemeteries

An investigation has been launched by council chiefs after it emerged officials had asked Police Scotland to boot rough-sleepers out of city cemeteries at night.

Cops ordered the homeless to leave St Cuthbert’s Church yard and Greyfriars Kirkyard, instead of directing them to support services provided by Streetwork and other partners on behalf of the Edinburgh City Council.

Police have been moving rough sleepers out of city cemeteries by night

Police issued 23 notices to rough sleepers from January to May – with one person being put into secure accommodation.

Letters issued by Police Scotland state that concerns have led to “an increase in anti-social behaviour and alcohol and drug-related issues”.

They add: “City of Edinburgh Council have also identified a threat to public safety with human excrement and drugs paraphernalia putting members of the public at risk.”

Housing and economy convener, Cllr Kate Campbell, reacted angrily, saying: “Evicting people from cemeteries and parks is absolutely not council policy and I’m utterly appalled that this has happened. Our approach to homelessness is to help people access the support they need to move into accommodation.

“I’ve spoken to the director of place and demanded an investigation into how this has been allowed to happen. And I will write to Police Scotland next week to make our approach clear.”

She added: “I’ve also made it crystal clear that it is councillors, not officers, who set policy. There is not a single strategy or policy that has gone through committee recently that would support this abhorrent approach.

“I can absolutely guarantee that this practice has been stopped and will never happen again.”

The council has put in place a host of measures to support homeless people and rough sleepers, particularly those with complex needs. The council’s rapid access accommodation have been extended following a successful trial – which gives rough sleepers a bed and a safe space, where they are supported to access benefits and other services.

Training had been given to front-line staff. Rules and regulations for parks are also set to be reviewed.

City centre Cllr Claire Miller said: “I am astonished and really angry about these letters which seem to have gone out without any discussion with councillors.

“I am totally opposed to this kind of action which simply moves people from one place to another without doing anything to address why they are sleeping in graveyards in the first place. It’s a sign of Edinburgh’s deepening homelessness crisis that it’s come to this.

“I understand that the letters have been stopped now, but it exposes a real need for front-line staff and police officers to get properly trained on how to work effectively with rough sleepers. They need help, not Victorian-era punishment.”

Police Scotland confirmed they had responded to “concerns around criminality and public safety” brought to their attention by concerned council workers.

Chief Inspector David Robertson said: “Supporting vulnerable people in the city centre is a priority for our community policing team and we remain committed to finding holistic solutions to rough sleeping with our partners, recognising that many of these individuals have multiple complex needs.

"Enforcement cannot be discounted where persistent criminality is being reported.”