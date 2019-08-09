Anger over fenced off Princes Street benches fuel call for Edinburgh council tax rebate

RAGING residents have slammed festival organisers for fencing off benches on Princes Street.

A photo emerged online of the metal barriers surrounding a row of wooden seats popular with pedestrians taking a rest on the main thoroughfare.

The move soon drew the wrath of residents concerned at where elderly and disabled people can now relax - and calls for a council tax rebate.

Steven Clarke‎ posted the picture and said: “Welcome to Edinburgh, just don't expect to sit down on Princes Street as its been decided that making £££ is more important than your convenience.

“Odd how for decades the festival could be run without nonsense like this.”

And Mary Dytrych pointed out: “There are loads of oaps need to sit for a wee while. Where can they sit now?”

It further fuelled calls from one councillor for the authority to introduce a council tax reduction every August for local residents owing to curtain barriers at Princes Street Gardens.

Sighthill/Gorgie independent Cllr Ashley Graczyk said: “Free access to parks and the use of urban space for public benefit are fundamental components of our citizens’ “right to the City”.

“The needs of residents to use and access public space should always take precedence over commercial/big business interests.

“If Edinburgh Council is determined to keep increasing the use of public space for private benefit only then the council needs to seriously consider reducing council tax every August for all residents as compensation for loss of public benefit and public access because public space belong to the people.”

Cllr Graczyk: “Have Edinburgh council not learnt their lesson from last year. This is public space and these are public views for public benefit.

“Those curtain barriers should be removed as soon as possible or a council tax reduction every August for local residents should be considered.”

It emerged the barriers are in place from 4pm each show day and removed when the show is finished for public safety reasons

The aim is to prevent people climbing on the railings and stop crowds gathering so forcing people to walk on the busy road.

The city council have been approached for comment.