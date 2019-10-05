AUOB independence march in Edinburgh: Full list of road closures and street map

Thousands of people are already on their way to the city for the ‘biggest ever’ independence march held by campaign group All Under One Banner today.

The march will kick off at 1pm in Holyrood Park, and make its way from Queen’s Drive to the Canongate, up the Royal Mile and across George IV Bridge.

The route the march will take, from Holyrood Park to the Meadows.

Today’s march is the culmination of months of demonstrations in support of a second independence referendum in towns and cities across the country, including Glasgow, Aberdeen, the Borders, Oban, Ayr and Perth.

“We’re probably going to see a lot of people from across Scotland who’ve been to those other demonstrations making the effort to come here,” said founder of All Under One Banner, Neil Mackay

Mackay’s prediction of between 100,000 and 250,000 people would make it one of the biggest rallies that the Capital has seen in living memory.

The following roads will be closed to traffic between 12pm and 6.30pm: Queen’s Drive, Horse Wynd, Canongate, New Street, High Street, Lawnmarket, George IV Bridge, Forrest Road, Potterrow, Teviot Place and Lauriston Place.

READ MORE: Edinburgh set for 100,000 independence supporters for 'biggest ever' march

Many supporters have posted on social media that they are already on their way to the march.

Adrian Ochai wrote on Facebook on Friday: “I’ve all but packed. Leaving Birmingham at 0615am tomorrow. Will get to Edinburgh at 1018. Cannot believe it’s been 13 years since I last set foot in Edinburgh. Nigeria (my roots via my family) is an independent country now I want Scotland to follow suit.”

Those travelling into the city on Saturday are being advised to plan ahead to avoid disruption.

Some marchers are preparing for overcrowding on train and bus services.

“High chance border trains are going to be full. Think I will cycle and march with my bike,” wrote Thorin Seex on Facebook.

“I’ve booked my citylink bus ticket as usual but imagine it will be the same as last year at Buchanan St bus station where they filled every bus and just kept going until all were seated. Massive!!” added Cathy Linney.

Marchers of all ages are expected to attend.

Mary Walker, 71, wrote on social media: “I will be there on Saturday with my husband and my 77 year old sister, with our walking aids, marching for our grandchildrens’ future.”

According to the Met Office there is a 10% chance of rain in the Capital at 1pm, rising to 50% at 4pm.

However, organisers are adamant the rain will not put them off.

“Everyone heads up it might rain so please wear/bring appropriate gear, wellies, socks, rain jackets, brollies and the like,” wrote AUOB on Facebook.

A supporter, Roy Mackie, commented on the post: “It’s looking ok, a wee bit chilly early on, so wrap up well, light winds, just enough to get the flags flying, fairly low chance of rain until later, and anyway, just imagine your children/grandchildren asking you in years to come if you took part in the biggest march in history for Scottish independence in Edinburgh, and you saying, nah, it was a wee bit cold that day.”