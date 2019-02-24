BBC Scotland editor rejects anti-independence bias claim

The editor of Scotland’s new flagship TV news programme has insisted she would defend the BBC over accusations of bias against independence “until my dying day”.

Hayley Valentine, who previously worked on Question Time and other debates in the run-up to the referendum in 2014, said she did not know “a single journalist who brought any bias to work with them”.

Hayley Valentine, Editor of 'The Nine', BBC Scotland. Picture: Alan Peebles

Valentine, who has spent more than a year preparing for the launch of The Nine, which will broadcast for the first time tomorrow, said she was aware that BBC Scotland had “trust issues” in the wake of its referendum coverage, but said these were “overplayed” by critics of the broadcaster.

In an interview with Scotland on Sunday, Valentine said she hoped The Nine would restore faith in BBC Scotland by shunning “top-down journalism”, reducing the use of jargon and “making people feel we are for them and of them”. She said a key aim of The Nine was to move political journalism “away from institutions” and translate politics into how it affects ordinary people.

Opinion polling carried out in the wake of the referendum has found that viewers in Scotland were more unhappy about the BBC’s output than any other part of the media. One survey found that a third of audiences in Scotland believed that the BBC was biased against independence. However, Valentine said: “I was involved in our referendum programming. I will defend it to accusations of bias until my dying day.

“I’m not saying the BBC or any other broadcaster was perfect. It was a tricky time, but we were all doing the best we could. I don’t know a single journalist who brought any bias to work with them. I’m aware that there are trust issues, but I think they are sometimes overplayed. The BBC is still trusted, and BBC Scotland is still trusted, more than most news organisations. I don’t think we are universally dismissed on a trust basis. Across the piece, the public looks at lot more sceptically at journalism than it potentially did ten years ago.

“To be trusted, you have to give people things that they want and have a need for, and stories that they wouldn’t otherwise be told. Our remit is to serve the audience better, ask questions that people want asked, explore bits of Scottish life that aren’t currently being explored and reflect their lives back at that them. That will get people to like and trust our programme. It can do a lot to make people feel that we are for them and of them.”