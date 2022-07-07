Boris Johnson Resignation LIVE: Prime Minister resigns | Priti Patel and Nadhim Zahawi called for PM to resign

Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be “widespread relief” that Boris Johnson is quitting as Prime Minister.

Scotland’s First Minister also questioned whether it was “sustainable” for him to remain in the role until the autumn.

She tweeted: “There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?

“Boris Johnson was always manifestly unfit to be PM and the Tories should never have elected him leader or sustained him in office for as long as they have.

“But the problems run much deeper than one individual.