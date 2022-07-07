Boris Johnson Resignation LIVE: Prime Minister resigns | Priti Patel and Nadhim Zahawi called for PM to resign

The Prime Minster has announced he will step down from office.
Follow here for all updates.
Read More
Boris Johnson Latest News LIVE: Pressure falls on the Prime Minister to step aside as number of resignations rise
Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 10:38
- Boris Johnson to resign, but remain caretaker until the autumn to allow a leadership contest.
- He is due to give a statement to the country today.
- Over 50 ministers have resigned over the last day after sexual assault allegations emerged involving the Deputy Chief Whip.
Liz Truss to make statement
There are also concerns that there are so many empty positions in government after all of the resignations, that the work won’t get done.
Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson future resignation ‘far from ideal’
READ MORE HERE
There are now reports that the party might not be happy with the PM staying until the autumn, with rumours that Raab should take over through out the leadership election.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether the Queen has had any communication with Boris Johnson on Thursday morning.
The Queen is at Windsor Castle and the Court Circular recorded that she held her weekly audience by telephone with Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening.
Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be “widespread relief” that Boris Johnson is quitting as Prime Minister.
Scotland’s First Minister also questioned whether it was “sustainable” for him to remain in the role until the autumn.
She tweeted: “There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?
“Boris Johnson was always manifestly unfit to be PM and the Tories should never have elected him leader or sustained him in office for as long as they have.
“But the problems run much deeper than one individual.
“The Westminster system is broken.”