Boris Johnson 'to ask Queen to suspend Parliament'

Boris Johnson will seek an extended suspension of Parliament ahead of a Queen's Speech on October 14 in a move which would hamper efforts by MPs to thwart a no-deal Brexit, according to reports.

A plan to hold the Queen's Speech on October 14, will be confirmed by the Privy Council at Balmoral today, the BBC reported.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."

In response to the report, Independent Group for Change MP Chris Leslie wrote on Twitter: "If true, this undemocratic manoeuvre to try and shut down Parliament must be fought every step of the way.

"How totally underhanded of Boris Johnson to make the Queen sign off on this plot it in a secret ceremony up in Balmoral. The House of Commons must assemble and veto this."

After it was reported that the Government could suspend Parliament from mid-September, Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly tweeted: "Or to put it another way: Government to hold a Queen's Speech, just as all new Governments do."

