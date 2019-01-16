Brexit: Edinburgh residents seek second ballot after Theresa May’s deal fails in Commons

People in Edinburgh have given their reaction to Theresa May losing the vote on her Brexit deal.

The Scottish capital voted to remain by 74% in the 2016 EU referendum, the highest proportion north of the border and eighth highest in the UK.

Jennifer Pearce was in favour of staying as part of the EU in the ballot, and now believes the electorate should be given a second vote.

The 30-year-old graphic designer said: “Nothing else is working right now and it’s not going very well, is it.

“That’s Plan A completely botched and I don’t think there’s a Plan B.”

Amy Richards also supports a second referendum, having voted remain in 2016.

The 30-year-old microbiology scientist said: “It shows how much disconnect there is right now in the parliament.

“I think it’s just a really bad situation that we’re in.

“I also think we should have a vote, just to get the opinion of the public again I think is quite important at this point.

“There’s been so much build up to this, right now, I think it would be wise to hear again what we want as a population.”

Simon Fern voted remain in last referendum, and believes the result in Westminster is a symptom of the “chaos” which has been building up in Parliament.

The 23-year-old student said: “I’m not surprised that she lost because it’s been chaos for the last couple of months.

“If anything, I’m glad that now there’s a certain majority against what she’s been trying to push forward as an unworkable bill.

“I hope it’s pushed forward discussion of having a second referendum, the People’s Vote approach, because clearly the Government doesn’t know what they’re doing.

“It makes sense to move on to another option when this bill that’s been talked about for so long and this ‘strong and stable’ approach to Brexit has clearly failed.

“So it’s just time to move on and reconsider what’s happened, and perhaps roll back the chaos that’s been happening over the last two years.”

But Moira Hay was like the other one in four Edinburgh residents who voted to leave during the 2016 referendum, and now hopes this result will see the UK have a “straight break” from the EU.

The 64-year-old administrative worker said: “I would like to think we would have a no-deal Brexit, but the chances of that are slim.

“That’s what I voted for.

“I think it’s a shame [the deal was voted down in Parliament], it wasn’t a great deal but it was a deal.

“I would have preferred just a straight break.”

