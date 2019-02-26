Bruntsfield bid for empty St Oswald’s church hall to boost community

A community keen on boosting facilities in the area has made a bid for St Oswald’s church and hall in Bruntsfield.

Bruntsfield Primary School Parent Council together with local charity the Eric Liddell Centre, have submitted an application to Edinburgh Council for the church and hall known on Montpelier Park, next to Bruntsfield Primary School.

The buildings were previously used as an annexe for Boroughmuir High School but have been vacant since February last year.

Supported by local councillors, the Scottish Land Fund and the Community Ownership Support Service, the Bruntsfield St. Oswald’s collaboration are eager to engage the local community on the range of uses and activities they would like to see within the building.

The first open meeting will take place on Thursday, February 28 at 7.30pm in the Eric Liddell Centre.

Chair of the Parent Council David Urch, said: “As a parent group, we are keen to investigate the potential of establishing St Oswald’s as a vibrant hub for the pupils of Bruntsfield Primary School, Boroughmuir High School and other local groups.

“We are keen to ensure that the building becomes a key part of the local Bruntsfield community.

“Consultation is a vital part of the Community Empowerment Act and we want to ensure that we hear as broad a range of views as possible to allow us to develop exciting plans for the Bruntsfield area.”

Work to build St Oswald’s Church started in 1899 designed by respected Edinburgh architect Henry F Kerr and doors opened to the congregation in 1900.

John MacMillan, CEO of Eric Liddell Centre said “As a key part of the local community, the Eric Liddell Centre is always looking for ways in which our reach and impact can be expanded.

“St. Oswald’s presents us with an exciting opportunity to collaborate and enhance our service provision. The local community and users of our existing services views are vital to make this happen.”

“There is a great opportunity for local people to shape the structure of the organisation and contribute to the development in a range of ways.”

Details of how to book tickets are on the Bruntsfield St. Oswald’s Facebook page and by following the link below to Eventbrite.

