Campaigner kicked out for 'utterly shameful' comments about Ruth Davidson's baby

An anti-cycling campaigner has been kicked out of a council meeting in Edinburgh following “utterly shameful” comments about Ruth Davidson’s baby.

Peter Gregson, who was addressing the council’s transport and environment committee in response to a proposed cycle route through Roseburn, was removed from City Chambers following the outburst.

Mr Gregson accused the council of “asphyxiating Ruth Davidson’s baby”, Finn, by claiming the authority was not tackling air quality.

The former council employee, who is currently suspended by the Labour party, over what he claims are “bogus anti-Semitism charges”, was interrupted and halted by transport and environment convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes.

Cllr Macinnes labelled the comments “utterly shameful” and moved to “disassociate the council and everyone else in this room” from his views that she said were “an appalling presentation of your argument”.

Conservative Cllr Nick Cook called for Mr Gregson to leave the room, leading to Cllr Macinnes suspending the meeting for a private discussion between councillors.

Cllr Macinnes then ejected Mr Gregson, who left the room, stating, “please let baby Finn live” and “watch out for the future, folks”.