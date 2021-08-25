Council to vote on emergency motion on resettlement of Afghan refugees in Edinburgh

The motion, moved by Council leader Adam McVey, insists that “the whole of the UK bears a moral responsibility for dealing with the consequences” of the collapse of the Afghan Government, adding that, “as a wealthy city”, Edinburgh must “welcome those

fleeing persecution and empower these people to reach their full potential when they arrive.”

It would commit the Council to providing “good quality immediate temporary accommodation” as well as homes for permanent resettlement “without putting pressure on existing demand for social homes.”

The motion, which is likely to be heard tomorrow, is expected to be approved unanimously by a meeting of the full Council.

Seconded by Labour’s Councillor Cammy Day, it also supports the right to “independence of thought, to vote and for women and girls to be educated and play a full part in the work and life of their country - as well as the right to life for at risk groups, such as LGBT Afghans.”

The motion calls on the Lord Provost, Frank Ross, to engage with local armed forces, acknowleding that “many UK veterans who served in Afghanistan will find the deteriorating

security situation extremely difficult and lead them to question the sacrifices they and their

colleagues have made.”

If passed, Council Leader McVey will also write to the UK Government to call for an increase in the number of Afghan refugees allowed into Britain beyond the 20,000 figure ministers have committed to over the next five years.

