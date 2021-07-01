Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The council said the move was to incorporate a further public design workshop on the Leith proposals – there’s one tonight from 6.30pm and another on July 6.

The current consultations are the second phase of the council’s engagement process over the plans. A first round of consultations earlier in the year sought the views of residents in Corstorphine Leith and East Craigs on their travel choices and use of community spaces to help develop the proposals and around 2,200 responses were received across the three communities.

Impression of the scheme in Corstorphine High Street

But the proposed LTN for East Craigs was put “on hold” after residents opposed the plans.

In Leith and Corstorphine, the council is now seeking feedback on initial recommendations for schemes which its says has been informed by opinions and ideas from residents, as well as traffic data which indicates where there are issues around intrusive traffic.

In Corstorphine the proposals aim to improve safety on the High Street and restrict through traffic elsewhere, particularly around schools.

The Leith scheme includes a segregated cycle route between the Foot of the Walk and Ocean Terminal, which would be introduced on a permanent basis, and an experimental LTN in the area between Salamander Street, Commercial Street, North and Great Junction Street, Duke Street and the roads around Leith Links, including restrictions on through traffic and “parklets” to encourage more people to walk, cycle and spend time.

Artist's impression of proposals at Yardheads, Leith

