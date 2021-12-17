Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Her previous report noted how witnesses had claimed a group of senior managers “looked after their own”.

Answering questions from councillors, Ms Tanner said her review of council culture had been told of a “clique” having existed historically in the children and families department.

Susanne Tanner has made a total of 50 recommendations in her report

And she said recommendations aimed at stopping such cliques forming included conducting exit interviews. “That would help to flush out any concerns or areas of dissatisfaction. And we're suggesting these should be conducted after references have been provided.”

She continued: “We’ve also suggested an anonymous ‘360’ performance review system. It's very important managers have reflection coming up the way to let them know how colleagues reflect on their behaviours and their performance – and we’ve suggested that should start with the chief executive.”

And the report said the independence of investigations should be strengthened.

Ms Tanner also highlighted that many frontline staff felt disengaged from the council and had little access to information on whistleblowing.

"That’s thousands of people who feel disengaged. They don't have work email addresses, they don't have work computers, the only information they get on whistleblowing is from their direct line manager. Some of those line managers have very negative views about whistleblowing and how it might be used by staff to get at management.

“It’s a major issue for your whistleblowing culture that a quarter of your workforce do not feel empowered and do not have a safe supportive structure around them.”

