Edinburgh council refuses retrospective permission, saying changes do not fit with character of area

An Edinburgh man has been ordered to rip out electric vehicle chargers installed out the front of his house.

Phillip Marinello was caught out after turning his front garden into two parking spaces without getting the green light from the council first. And after lodging a retrospective planning application, the local authority said the changes made to his Slateford home did not fit in with the character of the local area.

It followed a complaint to planners about the work carried out by Mr Marinello, which was reported as an unauthorised development.

The council has ruled that turning a front garden into a car park with EV chargers does not fit with the character of the area.

A decision was issued on the case last week refusing planning permission and demanding the resident removes the cars, paving slabs and two electric vehicle chargers at the front of the Moat Street property.

In addition a boundary fence which was removed to allow vehicles to park in the driveway will have to be returned, or the council could take further action. However, the applicant also has the option to appeal the decision.

A report by planning officers praised Mr Marinello for having “due regard to global climate and nature crisis” and said the changes “will not result in an unreasonable loss of neighbouring amenity”.

However, it added: “The works are not compatible with the existing dwelling and surrounding neighbourhood character. There are no material considerations which indicate that the retrospective and proposed work should be granted.”