Conservative group leader Iain Whyte requested the meeting after newspaper claims that an inquiry into the secure units was ordered in 2017 on the authority of council chief executive Andrew Kerr but never took place. It was also alleged the council allowed a vulnerable young woman to live with a care worker suspected of sexual abuse.

The meeting has now been set for Tuesday next week – just 48 hours before the local elections to choose a new council. But the agenda makes clear the committee will be asked to agree its discussion should be held behind closed doors on the grounds that it would involve the disclosure of "exempt information” – and it cites paragraphs in relevant Act which specify information relating to a particular employee or former employee, legal advice and the identity of a protected informant.

But Councillor Whyte said he did not think the questions he put in requesting the meeting following the claims in the Sunday Post would require such details to be revealed.

He has called for a report from Mr Kerr on the matters raised by the paper. He said: “I don’t think its unreasonable for the public to want to know how the council has addressed these issues. It doesn’t mean knowing names of individuals or details of cases, it means knowing whether the council has addressed serious allegations and whether any requirements to investigate were ignore or whether proper recommendations were ignored, and ultimately finding out about accountability around that.”

The move to hold the meeting in private comes after the full council in March voted not to discuss a damning report into Edinburgh Secure Services, the section of the children and families department which runs the secure accommodation, because it was past the 5pm cut-off when remaining items must be decided without debate. The report highlighted children with burn marks after being restrained and a series of failings amounting to “illegality, maladministration and injustice”. A Tory motion to suspend standing orders and allow the debate was defeated.

Cllr Whyte said: “It would appear now there is a culture of secrecy around this at the council.”

The agenda makes clear the committee will be asked to hold the meeting behind closed doors. Picture: Neil Hanna.

And he added: “Getting to the bottom of whether things are properly investigated doesn't have to mean releasing names of individuals, but the public does need to know things are property looked into and that people are held accountable if they have done something wrong in terms of safeguarding children and young people.”