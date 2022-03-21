Alison Dickie is education, children and families vice-convener at Edinburgh City Council

The report found “illegality, maladministration and injustice” in the secure accommodation at Howdenhall and St Katharine’s run by Edinburgh Secure Services, part of the council’s Children and Families department. It is understood to have referred to children with bruised faces and others with burn marks after being restrained.

Writing in today’s Evening News, Councillor Dickie, former education vice-convener who quit the SNP group amid tensions over her support for whistleblowers, says: “I could have cried again on Thursday afternoon at the meeting of Edinburgh council when the administration voted against discussing the report, simply because we had reached 5pm and the rules for video meetings said we could just go straight to a vote without debate.

“Had there been a debate, I wanted speeches filled with ‘sorry’; an apology to any of the care experienced young people who may have been listening. But there was nothing for them to hear.”

The report highlighted a “toxic management culture” as well as failings at all levels and makes a long list of recommendations on how to improve the working of the homes.

Councillor Dickie writes: “The report tells the story of the council’s failure to meet the promise to put all children and young people in the driving seat of decisions to prioritise their rights and needs, and there is a long way to go to ensure other commitments are met, like re-thinking the purpose of secure care, considering alternative community-based support and developing a caring, nurturing and trauma-informed workforce.

“The city owes a debt to all those who chose to speak out to protect those young Edinburgh people who experienced such abuse, and also to the many good, dedicated officers who support our young people every day.

“They will be vital for implementing the report’s proposed action plan and whilst I don’t support either secure care or restraint, it addresses the lessons from this whistleblowing case. I’m less sure it addresses the need for accountability.”

