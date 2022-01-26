Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The elections on Thursday May 5 will see people voting for 63 councillors in the Capital’s 17 wards, with three or four councillors elected in each ward.

While most people who registered to vote in time for the Scottish Parliament Elections in 2021 will still be eligible to take part, first-time voters or anyone who has since moved will need to register again.

The deadline for registering to vote is midnight on April 18.

And people must register for postal or proxy votes by 5pm on Tuesday April 19.

At the last council elections in 2017, turn-out was 50.5 per cent, up from 42.6 per cent in 2012.

Council chief executive Andrew Kerr, who is returning officer for the elections, said: “With 99 days to go, it’s a good time to make sure you’re registered to vote in the upcoming local council election on May 5. No matter where you were born, if you're aged 16 or over and you live in Edinburgh you can vote in this election.

“Taking part in the democratic process is extremely important and I would encourage everyone to consider how they would like to cast their vote either in person by post or by proxy.

“Preparations are well underway to ensure a successful election with plans for any additional restrictions required due to the ongoing pandemic."

He said there would be additional hygiene and distancing measures at polling places to keep voters and staff safe.

“I would encourage everyone to register by April 18, so you have the opportunity to vote on May 5, as the local councillors you elect make important decisions on provision of public services, including education, social care, waste management, libraries, planning and much more on behalf of Edinburgh residents.”

He said anyone keen to register or unsure about how to register, where to vote or how to vote by post could find more information on the council website.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on May 5 and the votes will be counted the following day.

More information about the elections and how to vote is available at http://www.aboutmyvote.co.uk/

