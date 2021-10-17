Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

He was chosen as candidate for the Forth ward by 27 votes to ten.

Councillor Day, who has represented the ward since winning a by-election there in 2008, said: “Representing the Labour Party in my home city has been an enormous privilege and the honour of my life and I’m pleased that members have put their trust in me and have chosen me to represent them and the Forth ward.”

Cammy Day has been a councillor since 2008

Cllr Day has been deputy council leader since 2017 when Labour agreed a coalition deal with the SNP to become junior partners in an administration led by the Nationalists who had just become the largest party in the Capital for the first time at that year’s local elections.

He said: “With continual reduced funding from the Scottish Government and the detrimental impact that has had on our council delivery programme the reality Is that the next administration will still have to make tough decisions but making tough decisions doesn’t mean abandoning doing what’s right in the interest of our residents.

“The political landscape in Scotland is changing and what people want is an administration that will put them first and truly deliver for the people of Edinburgh. Learning the lessons from Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown that we have all gone through it’s vital that the voices of everyone is heard to ensure that we deliver for all residents in Edinburgh and that we move the city in a forward direction."

Six of Labour’s current 11 councillors are standing down at the elections in May – former Lord Provost Donald Wilson in Sighthill/Gorgie; education convener Ian Perry in Southside/Newington; planning vice-convener Maureen Child in Portobello/Craigmillar; Pentland Hills councillor Ricky Henderson, who chairs the Integration Joint Board in charge of health and social care; transport vice-convener Karen Doran in City Centre ward; and backbencher Gordon Munro in Leith.

But as well as Councillor Day’s reselection in Forth, finance vice-convener Joan Griffiths has been chosen to stand again in Craigentinny/Duddingston.

And backbencher Scott Arthur has been reselected in his Colinton/Fairmilehead ward.

