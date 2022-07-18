Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The new state-of-the-art centre, whose role is as a community sports facility, has improved indoor facilities including two multi-sport games halls with seating, three fitness studios and a gym with triple the number of exercise stations.

Council leader Cammy Day said he was delighted with the new centre. “I believe it will be one of the best facilities for community and club sport in the country. I hope the fantastic, top-of-the-range facilities will encourage people to get more active and more often. I was very impressed when I was given my first look and I’m confident members old and new will be too.

“Participation and accessibility are at the heart of the centre, and it will bring huge physical, mental, and social benefits to generations of local people for years to come. There is a packed programme of activity and range of classes for all interests and ability. Meadowbank has been an iconic part of the Capital’s sporting history and I’m in no doubt the new centre will build on this legacy.”

Mel Young, chair of Sportscotland, which contributed £5m to the project, said: “Meadowbank Sports Centre has been a sporting and social hub for so many people in the Edinburgh area over the years. The re-opening of Meadowbank will provide the local community with access to a state-of-the-art sport and physical activity centre on their doorstep. This collaboration between the city council, Edinburgh Leisure and Sportscotland is a great example of partnership working developing genuine opportunities that will help make sport, and physical activity a way of life for local people.’’

Edinburgh Leisure’s chief executive June Peebles said: “Donald Goldsmith, the manager at Meadowbank, and his team are incredibly excited, as I am, about this much-anticipated opening and are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to this multi-million-pound investment which will provide countless opportunities for Edinburgh citizens to be active and will undoubtedly contribute to the wellbeing of our city.

The new Meadowbank offers "fantastic, top of the range facilities," says council leader Cammy Day. Picture - Chris Watt Photography

Here’s what the new Meadowbank offers

- Outdoor eight-lane athletics track with 499-seat stand and outdoor throwing and jumps area

- 60m six-lane indoor athletics track and jumps space

- Two multi-sport halls with fixed and moveable spectator seating

The new facility will open tomorrow morning Picture: Chris Watt Photography

- Hall for trampolining and dance

- Two fitness studios (capacity 30 each), which include world-renowned Les Mills programme of classes, smart tech bars and weights

- Fitness class timetable with 92 classes

- Cycle studio (capacity 30) with Life Fitness IC7 bikes and ICG myride and Les Mills RPM classes

The new £47m project opens its doors to the public at 7 a.m on Tuesday. Picture: Chris Watt Photography

- Gym with Life Fitness equipment, dumbbells up to 50kg, Watt bikes, SkiErg, row and Cybex SPARC machines (capacity 90)

- Combined bumped plates weighs in the gym: 2927.5kg

- Combined dumbbell weight in the gym: 1,918kg

- 40+ pieces of resistance and free weights equipment

- Two squash courts

- Combat studio for martial arts

Two multi-sport halls with fixed and moveable spectator seating are included within the new sports facility. Picture: Chris Watt Photography

- Boxing gym

- Two 3G (synthetic) pitches, including one with 499-seat stand

- Hospitality suite and event-hosting facilities

- Cafe and meeting rooms

The centre also offers the chance to book a new hospitality suite, event-hosting facilities and meeting rooms. Picture: Chris Watt Photography