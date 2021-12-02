Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Linda Sellar, who has lived in a ground-floor flat in St Clair Road for more two years, said that she was horrified to learn that a communal bin would be placed outside her front door.

The 70-year-old grandmother said no formal notice of the change to waste collection was given by the council and that she was shocked to see metal racks for the bin being installed on Monday, November 29.

“The council asked for our views about a communal bin in August, I said no but did not receive a response from the council,” said the frustrated homeowner, who described the area as friendly and neighbourly.

“I was outraged when I saw them installing a metal rack for the bin as it’s clearly against residents' wishes.”

Garden dreams have been dashed

Ms Sellar, whose flat has access to a small garden, added that she has enjoyed spending time outside over lockdown and was planning to plant a vegetable patch.

But she said her hopes have been shattered by the communal bin installation.

“It will attract mice, rats and smell awful,” she said.

The bin will sit directly outside Ms Sellar’s garden who is worried her patch of grass will become a hotspot for littering and fly-tipping.

The unhappy woman said she has seen multiple communal bins installed in the area and that they always lead to more litter.

“The communal bin system clearly does not work,” she said. “There are lots of communal bins in the area and they are left overflowing, smelling bad and create mess.

“It is going to cause a real problem on the street, when people live with rubbish everywhere they just add to it and it makes the whole area spiral down.

“It’s going to impact the community spirit.”

Communal bins enhance streetspace, says council

The bin will be installed by the council as part of their communal bin review which is transitioning all flat blocks away from individual bin usage to communal bins.

The council’s environment convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes said communal bins allow more kerbside space for prams and wheelchairs and will also enhance the streetscape.

Ms Macinnes said: “The flats at this address are changing from individual bins to communal bins as part of our communal bin review.

“This is designed to make waste collection more efficient in the area and improve the service for residents.

“We wrote to residents in August and received one objection which referred to possible overflowing bins and fly tipping.

“These are issues which we’re addressing through our new improved bin hub service by providing increased capacity and a more reliable and frequent service.

“There are numerous benefits to having bin hubs at the same location – it makes recycling easier and more accessible as they’re in the same place as non-recyclable waste.

“This will help the city meet our increased targets for recycling and meet our ambitious zero waste goals.”

