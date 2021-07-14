Plans unveiled to demolish Edinburgh Sainsbury's store for six-storey block of flats

The Sainsbury's store on Morningside Road could be demolished if plans are given the go-ahead.

Built less than a decade ago, the Sainsbury’s Local store at 358-364 on Morningside Road is set to be bulldozed, if plans submitted to Edinburgh City Council’s planning department are accepted.

Melville Street-based property developers 83S Ltd, owned by Steven and Victoria Jones, is proposing to build a six storey building, with a basement retail unit and a steel balustrade on the exterior of the top storey.

A planning statement, submitted by Stafford Street-based planning consultants Scott Hobbs, reads: “It is proposed to substantially demolish and alter the existing ground & basement retail unit to provide a total of approximately 292sqm of retail floorspace.

“The existing rear wall of the retail unit will be retained.

“A four-storey infill extension is proposed to provide ten residential units in the upper floors above the retail unit.

“The proposed building will have a maximum height of approximately 19m and there will be an upper floor setback.

“The pedestrian access to the north will be retained to form a new pend, which will allow the continued fire escape access for the adjacent tenements and form an access to the rear of the site where an area of secure cycle storage is proposed.

“Adjacent to this pedestrian pend, a new access will be provided to the stair and lift core which serves the new flats above.

“The proposal comprises 10 two-bedroom flats. One hundred percent of the flats will be dual aspect. Due to the constraints of the existing site, no external amenity space is proposed.

“Twenty four cycle parking spaces in total will be provided in a secure area to the rear of the development, it is intended that 20 spaces will be provided for the flats and 4 spaces for the retail unit staff. No car parking is proposed.”

