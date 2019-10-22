Police warn against human trafficking and 'sexual favours' as Edinburgh lap-dancing clubs set for licensing rules

Sexual entertainment venues in Edinburgh are set to require a licence under council plans

Edinburgh City Council’s regulatory committee formally agreed to press ahead with introducing a licensing regime for sexual entertainment venues (SEVs) after an initial consultation, which received more than 800 responses, found 65 per cent of people supported the action.

A formal statutory consultation will take place next summer – with the licensing system expect to be introduced by the summer of 2021 following the new power handed to local councils by the Scottish Government. The new powers also allow councils to cap the number of SEVs that operate in certain areas of the city if they see fit – and could even set it at zero.

The Capital currently has four SEVs – three in the West Port area, dubbed the ‘pubic triangle’ and another venue at Shandwick Place.

The council’s regulatory services manager, Andrew Mitchell, said: “There are quite strong views on both sides of the argument. What we are proposing to committee is that there will be evidence sessions whereby we will invite along key stakeholders.”

Police Scotland has officially backed the proposals and has made a series of recommendations including that venues should have “a robust human trafficking policy” and “to ensure no physical contact between performers and customers. The force added that “the SEV should ensure that sexual favours cannot be bought or offered for sale”.

In an official response to the proposals, Police Scotland said: “As with alcohol licensing, Edinburgh division considers that SEVs should be specifically licensed in order that conditions can be imposed on the venue to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.

“Considerations for licensing should take into account existing SEVs already operating and how they operate and in addition, any locality sensitivities.

“Currently there are five premises that hold provisions specifically for adult entertainment, however, only four are operating as such. Police Scotland has no evidence that these SEVs contribute negatively to crime and disorder in the city and as such, we offer no opinion on the number of SEVs that should be licensed.”

The force has also recommended that when drawing up licensing rules, council officials should consider “whether there have been incidents involving anti-social behaviour, sexual assaults, prostitution or more minor harassment reported within the locality” and “whether there have been incidents of human trafficking or exploitation locally”.

Cllr Neil Ross asked officials whether performers’ employment rights could be protecting by a licensing system.

He said: “I’m aware that concerns have been raised by workers in this area to the extend that regulation potentially though a licensing regime will be able to protect or enhance employment rights or trade union rights in any way. I would like to know if it could be.”

Mr Mitchell confirmed that only certain aspects could be protected under licensing.

He said: “My recollection of the legislation would allow you to protect the workers in relation to health and safety. Generally, under licensing law, you would struggle to extend it to matters of employment.”

Last week, Cllr Mandy Watt, called for SEVs to be banned outright – but said that if they are licensed, the venues should surrender their alcohol licence.