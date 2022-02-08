South Queensferry expansion takes another step forward as councillors to approve masterplan details

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The proposals for the site south of Builyeon Road and between approaches for the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge also includes a new primary school, a care home and commercial units including a foodstore, drive-thru restaurants and fuel station.

Developers Cala said if the go-ahead is given, work will begin on site in the coming months on the main infrastructure alongside an earthworks programme to establish the new primary school site for handover to the council later this year.

Aerial view of the land at Builyeon Road and the Forth bridges.

The masterplan for the 44 hectare development was granted permission in principle in June 2021.

Planning officials have recommended that Wednesday’s meeting of Edinburgh’s development management should give it detailed permission and also grant permission in principle for the commercial element of the development. A third application for the care home site is being considered separately by planning officials.

Subject to approval of the masterplan, further applications are expected in the coming months on the detailed design of the houses and the first of the 980 homes are forecast to be ready for occupation from spring 2023.

The proposals include re-routing Builyeon Road through the site and allowing the existing Builyeon Road to become an active travel link.

A main, off-road, four-metre-wide active travel route will run east to west through the heart of the site, linking into secondary routes leading to the residential areas, school and commercial centre.

A further shared-use route is proposed to run along the south of the re-aligned Builyeon Road and a segregated cycle route will be introduced at the site’s civic area where pedestrian and cycle demand will be higher.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with Cala Homes (East), said: “We fully recognise that this is a significant expansion of the Queensferry community – and one that has been on the cards for a long time.

“The wider community, in particular the Queensferry & District Community Council, had concerns over the previous masterplan which was proposed prior to Cala’s involvement. Cala became involved in the project in 2019, and undertook a wide ranging review which has helped to inform the revised proposals which now include commercial and retail uses to promote a mixed community.

“The site designs have been heavily shaped following engagement with the local community, spearheaded by the community council including a well-attended online consultation event in October 2020.”

He said the developers’ contributions required towards infrastructure and services for the Builyeon Road site would exceed £11 million, including the new primary school and local transportation improvements, as well as other education provision and healthcare within Queensferry.

Keith Giblett, Chair of Queensferry and District Community Council, said: “The Builyeon proposal is a major expansion of Queensferry, and one that has had a lengthy planning duration. Now that the notion of the masterplan is set, we look to the council to clarify their investment timescales, namely primary schooling and local transport infrastructure upgrades that will inevitably be required.”

