Counter Scottish Independence marchers want to gatecrash Edinburgh All Under One Banner Event

The group behind proposals to hold a counter independence march in the opposite direction to an official event say they “will be conducting ourselves differently” after being forced to call off the plans over health and safety.

AUOB Ltd Scotland lodged an application with the city council to march on the same route but in the opposite direction to the official All Under One Banner (AUOB) event – set to take place on Saturday 5 October. But plans were halted following concerns from council officials.

Mandeep Singh, who was suspended as operations director for AUOB and is now “expelled”, has axed plans for his rally at the same time as an already-approved event by AUOB organisers.

In a statement, the organisers of the counter event, under the name Scottish Independence Movement (SIM), said: “After discussions with Edinburgh City Council and Police Scotland, SIM have withdrawn our application this morning to March in Edinburgh on Saturday, 5 October.

“This decision was taken without hesitation when it was laid out how the lack of public resources and the health and safety of those who turn up were at stake. All parties shared our concerns, which firstly prompted us to place in the application, in that the route undertaken is not amenable for the less-abled.

READ MORE: 'Embarrassing' plans for counter Edinburgh Scottish independence march in opposite direction to AUOB event halted

“It is more than unfortunate that this was not taken into consideration. We will be conducting ourselves differently next year in the approaches previously taken, and ensure we include everyone. We will not leave anyone behind.”

The group still hopes to be part of the All Under One Banner event by setting up a stage at The Meadows – claiming people have donated for merchandise have been “left in limbo”.

The statement added: “AUOB Scotland Ltd is more than happy to provide a stage at Edinburgh.

“The people who donated in good faith should not be let down. We are in discussion with Edinburgh Council waiting for permission to be granted at the Meadows. We will provide the stage.”

The AUOB event will meet at Holyrood Park at 1pm on Saturday 5 October. Demonstrators will then march along Queens Drive, Horse Wynd, Canongate, High Street, Lawnmarket, George IV Bridge, Forrest Road, Middle Meadow Walk finishing at The Meadows.

READ MORE: Pupils threatened with arrest after Edinburgh Council bans climate protesters from Princes Street

Event organiser Neil Mackay said: “With just over two weeks to go we are all really excited about staging and participating in the biggest and boldest demonstration for independence Scotland has ever seen.

“Over the coming days we will be starting to announce the line up for AUOB Edinburgh in what promises to be a spectacular rally in the heart of Scotland’s capital. We will continue to work closely with Edinburgh City Council and Police Scotland to ensure a safe and successful day for everyone including the general public.

“The All Under One Banner march and rally has been officially approved in full and will attract exponentially more attention in the coming days towards 5 October, we are all making history here.”