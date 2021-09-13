Covid Scotland: Assurances given over booster roll-out after Valneva contract pulled

The UK Government has scrapped its agreement with the French pharmaceutical company, just months after increasing its order for doses by 40 million – amid allegations of a breach of he agreement, which Valneva says it “strenuously” denies.

Hannah Bardell said that the announcement came out of the blue for French firm Valneva, which has a major vaccine plant in Livingston – and is currently undergoing a major site expansion in Scotland.

It is understood that the dispute could be linked to logistics and delivery schedules, linked to a shortage of manufacturing materials and HGV drivers due to Brexit. Building projects across the UK have been blighted by a shortage of building materials over the past months.

A view of the Valneva vaccine factory in Livingston. Picture: SWNS

Livingston MP Ms Bardell said she was writing to the UK Government to call for them to honour the deal with Valneva. It is not known whether hundreds of jobs at the Valneva plant in Livingston are under threat as a result of the announcement.

She said: “It is devastating and there are a lot of questions to be answered as to how this decision has been made. It seems to be a massive surprise and significant shock to the company. What message does that send to other companies which want to invest?

She said the vaccine that Valneva is developing could be easily transported and stored, making it easy to use in countries which have not yet managed a widespread vaccine roll out programme.

She added: "I am going to press the UK Government. If this thwarts the creation of the vaccine, that would be a travesty. Hopefully the UK Government sees sense and Valneva still get the resource and the funding they were promised.”

The Scottish Government has reassured the public the booster shot roll-out will not be affected by the cancellation of the contract with Valneva.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government would work with the company to ensure the future of Valneva’s UK base in Livingston, West Lothian, which is currently being expanded.

Around 100 million doses of the company’s vaccine, which is the only vaccine in trials which uses the whole virus in an inactivated, adjuvanted state, were put on order after the UK increased its request by 40 million in February. Valneva, which has around 700 employees worldwide, recently advertised for 200 new jobs at its Livingston plant.

Mr Yousaf said on Twitter: “UK Govt's decision to terminate Valneva contract clearly concerning for local workforce in Livingston. We will work with the company to seek assurances about the future of the facility. For assurance, we have enough vaccine supply for our future programme, including boosters.”

The 100 million doses on order put Valneva at the top of the UK Government’s table in terms of vaccine supplies, alongside the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

Scottish Labour’s health and covid recovery spokesperson said: “This decision raises a number of questions that need to be answered. Both the UK and the Scottish Government must provide assurances that the jobs at the Livingston plant manufacturing Valneva aren’t on the line, and that vaccine supplies will still be able to keep up with demand.”

In a statement, Valneva said: “Valneva has worked tirelessly and to its best efforts on the collaboration with HMG, including investing significant resources and effort to respond to HMG’s requests for variant-derived vaccines.

"Valneva continues to be committed to the development of VLA2001 and will increase its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic.”

The vaccine is in phase three clinical trials, but Valneva said it hoped it could be ready for approval by the end of this year.

