Covid Scotland: Businesses told to limit numbers and reintroduce one-way systems under new Scottish Government rules

Businesses will be asked to use judgement to ensure their premises are not crowded and avoid unnecessary interaction between customers and staff under new rules issued on Thursday.

The regulations for Scotland’s businesses are a bid to combat the spread of the virus and have come amid criticism that firms were given less than 24 hours to implement changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon beside a screen which was been erected around tables during a visit to Cold Town House in Edinburgh's Grassmarket in July 2020.

Meanwhile, everyone who was able to work from home during the first lockdown should continue to do so, as part of new Scottish Government rules, while businesses should reintroduce measures such as protective screens to separate customers and staff.

All staff who have to work in person should take a lateral flow test at least twice a week and more often if they are socialising outside of work, the guidance added.

The document published on Thursday afternoon by the Scottish Government also said businesses have a responsibility to increase the flow of air into their premises and consider maximum capacities – although formal physical distancing requirements are not in place.

Shops should control the flows of customers entering and exiting and in-store to minimise risk of transmission.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the Government had issued “confusing and inaccurate advice to businesses”.

He warned clarity was needed for firms amid confusion from different government ministers as to when the guidance would be published.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney issued a correction after telling Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee on Thursday morning the guidance would not be published until Friday.

Mr Ross said: ““The SNP Government have left business guidance to the last minute again and created unnecessary confusion with their mixed messaging.

“Businesses have been told one thing by the First Minister on Tuesday and another thing today. They now need to comply with this guidance from Friday, 24 hours earlier than they were expecting.

“We all understand the situation is moving quickly. However, if the public are expected to adapt quickly, then it’s right we demand the Government adapts quickly too and gives people the information they need on time.

“This guidance has now, finally, been published. But there’s still no word on when struggling small businesses will get the funding they desperately need to survive this difficult period.”

Ms Sturgeon said she had signed off the guidance minutes before the beginning of FMQs.

She said: “Omicron is currently raging around this country. It is doubling every two to three days.

"Every 24 hours matters in terms of saving people's lives and protecting the health service, so that is why we're going really fast and we are communicating with business organisations as we go.”

The guidance also says businesses should be encouraged to consider approaches which would reduce physical contact, such as introducing one-way systems and electronic ticketing.

Many of these measures are methods used by businesses in the early days of the pandemic, with many firms still adhering to them, at lest partially.

The document said: “In line with Fair Work principles, businesses and service providers should discuss working arrangements with their staff and any representatives, and take every reasonably practical step to facilitate working from home and make working from home the default position.

"Where it is reasonably practicable for a person to perform their work from home, they should do so. This is especially expected of those roles that were done at home at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"From December 17, 2021, by law, businesses, places of worship and service providers must take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of the incidence and spread of coronavirus. Supporting employees to work from home where reasonably practical is an important part of that.”

Detailed guidance was given to businesses which require employees to share transport, suggesting that no more than two people should be together in a car, while windows should be kept open and face coverings worn.

The document said while some measures, such as wearing face coverings, are enforceable by law, authorities would continue to take a flexible approach.

The guidance said: “Regulators and police will continue their current enforcement role for these requirements under the regulations following the 4 E’s approach – engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.