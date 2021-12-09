The leader is one of five party staff members who are isolating and taking PCR tests as a result of contact with the staff member. Under current Scottish Government rules, if someone is fully vaccinated and returns a negative PCR test after contact with a positive case, they can end their self isolation. If a positive case is believed to have the omicron variant, however, close contacts must isolate for ten days, regardless of vaccination status.

Mr Ross’ isolation comes on a day when he was due to appear in Holyrood for First Minister’s Questions – as well as for the Scottish Budget, which is set to be delivered by finance secretary Kate Forbes this afternoon. It is understood he is likely to participate virtually.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is in self isolation.

A statement from the Scottish Conservatives said that the member of staff tested positive late last night, around 10pm. He is now self-isolating, while waiting on a PCR test.

Mr Ross also took a lateral flow test last night, at around 5pm, which was negative.

At this time, they have not been contacted by Test and Protect, since the positive result was from a lateral flow test and not a PCR.

The party said that the Scottish Parliament had been informed, as the member of staff was present in the building yesterday.

It is not the first time that Mr Ross has been forced to isolate after coming into contact with a colleague who has tested positive. In June, he isolated after Scotland Office minister David Duguid who had received a positive test result.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.