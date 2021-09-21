Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon confirms nightclub definition as rules revealed for vaccine passports

The scheme, which will apply to indoor and outdoor events and large sporting events including football matches, will operate under a “common sense” approach, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs.

Speaking at a Covid-19 update at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, the SNP leader set out the scope of the scheme and the Scottish Government’s definition of a ‘nightclub’ as part of its vaccination passport scheme.

Nightclub goers will have to show evidence of their vaccine status to enter under Scottish Government plans.

Scots will be forced to show their vaccination status to gain entry to these venues under the scheme.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs the scheme will cover venues which are open between midnight and 5am, serve alcohol after midnight, plays live or recorded music for dancing, and has a designated space for dancing that is in use.

All four of the above conditions must be met for a venue to require vaccination passports.

It will apply to venues for live indoor unseated events of more than 500 people, live unseated events outdoors of more than 4,000 people, and any event of more than 10,000 people, including football matches.

Explaining how the system will work, the First Minister said: “In legal terms, venues will be required to take ‘all reasonable measures’ to implement the scheme – in plain terms, that boils down to using common sense.

“So, for example, a venue that has a dancefloor operating after midnight – and meets the other criteria that I have just outlined – will have to operate the certification scheme.

“However, they won’t need to check people coming in for a pub lunch 12 hours earlier - that wouldn’t be reasonable, but by the evening, it would be reasonable to check customers as they arrive.

“That’s what we mean by common sense. A pragmatic approach will be encouraged, so that businesses can make sensible judgements.”

Everyone under the age of 18 will be exempt from the requirement to provide their vaccination status, as will those who took part in vaccine trials, those unable to be vaccinated, and those working at venues which require vaccination passports.

The scheme will come into force at 5am on Friday, October 1.

