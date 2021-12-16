The First Minister warned the country “must not sleepwalk into an emergency” amid widespread fears over the spread of coronavirus.

It came as she said the return of restrictions on “higher risk settings” – thought to include pubs, nightclubs, large concerts and football matches – “may now be unavoidable”.

Ms sturgeon told Scots to “stay at home as much as is feasible”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon is seeking urgent talks with Boris Johnson

She said Omicron is “spreading faster than anything that we have experienced so far” and will be the dominant variant in Scotland by Friday.

The First Minister has criticised the UK Treasury for failing to provide adequate support for businesses.

In a statement to MSPs in Holyrood, she said: “The fact is business now needs the type and scale of financial support that was available earlier in the pandemic.

"However, there are simply no mechanisms available to the devolved administrations to trigger the scale of finance needed to support such schemes.

"We need the UK Government to act urgently, and in the same way some other countries are already doing.”

She added: “This now needs the urgent engagement of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

"We must not sleepwalk into an emergency that for both health and business, will be much greater as a result of inaction than it will be if we act firmly and strongly now.

"I’ve therefore written to the Prime Minister this morning appealing to him to put the necessary support schemes in place.

"Such is the urgency, I’ve asked to speak to him directly later today.”

In her letter to Mr Johnson, the First Minister said she was “profoundly concerned by the scale and immediacy of the threat posed by Omicron”.

She said it is spreading faster than the rollout of boosters, and added: “I also believe that restrictions on the operation of higher risk settings – while of course undesirable – may now be unavoidable.”

Ms Sturgeon said the situation has a “massive impact on business”, adding: “Even without further restrictions, if left unchecked, Omicron will deliver a significant economic shock that will see lack of staff and pressure on already stressed supply chains lead directly to business failure.

"Frankly, if we do not get Omicron under control, we are sacrificing the economic recovery we all want to see.”

She said UK funding arrangements mean the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland “cannot establish at our own hand the financial packages on the scale needed”.

The First Minister added: “I am therefore appealing directly to you – and urgently – to re-establish UK-wide schemes for furlough or, alternatively, to establish a mechanism whereby the devolved administrations (subject of course to appropriate financial controls) can trigger such schemes, and to ensure we have access to the financial support needed to deploy these schemes.”

Asked to give more details on the “higher risk” settings where further restrictions may be unavoidable, a spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said: “Anywhere people congregate in larger numbers are, by definition, higher risk.”