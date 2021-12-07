The First Minister warned of “difficult judgements” ahead as she insisted the Scottish Government will do what is necessary, even when that is not popular.

She urged people to take a lateral flow test every time they visit pubs, restaurants or mix with others over the festive season.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

There are now 99 confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant in Scotland, up 28 on yesterday.

Ms Sturgeon said there had been a tenfold increase in cases in the space of a week, and said the need for new restrictions will be kept under daily review.

Speaking in Holyrood, she said: “We already advise people to work from home where practical.

“Today, I am asking employers to ensure this is happening.

“To be blunt, if you had staff working from home at this start of the pandemic, please now enable them to do so again.

“We are asking you to do this from now until the middle of January when we will review this advice again.

"I know this is difficult, but I cannot stress enough how much difference we think this could make in helping stem transmission and avoid the need for even more onerous measures.”

The First Minister said testing regularly with lateral flow devices is “essential”.

She added: “We are asking everyone to do a lateral flow test before mixing with people from other household - and on every occasion they intend doing so.

“That means before going to a pub, restaurant, visiting someone’s house, or even going shopping.

“I am not excluding myself from this. I am currently doing a test every morning before coming to work and I will do a test on any occasion I mix with others over the festive period.

"And I will ask anyone visiting my home over Christmas to do likewise.”

Ms Sturgeon said worldwide data suggests Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant, “perhaps significantly so”.

There are also concerns Omicron “may evade to some extent the immunity conferred by vaccinations”.

However, the First Minister stressed getting vaccinated will still be vitally important.

She said the need for any additional protections will be kept “under daily review”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “For the Scottish Government, our first principle will be to seek to do what is necessary to keep the country as safe as possible, even if that is at the expense of being popular.”