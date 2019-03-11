Developers plan 200 student flats near Meadowbank Stadium

Developers have drawn up plans to build almost 200 student bedrooms as part of a new building in Meadowbank.

Summix Capital Ltd wants to demolish two buildings across the road from Meadowbank Stadium to make way for the new building. The project will be led by student housing, with 198 bedrooms made available, along with commercial and retail use.

If approved, the London Road development would provide a “mix of clusters and studios” along with community or office space and student common areas. The proposals also include laundry facilities, cycle parking and underground bin storage.

A spokesman for Summix Capital Ltd said: “We are delighted to submit this application for high-quality student accommodation, which will serve to redevelop a location in previous commercial and industrial use.

“Given the high sustainability of the location, there is no requirement for car parking spaces beyond those for the City Car club and disabled spaces, and we are ensuring that there is excellent provision of bicycle spaces.

“The development also serves to address the increasing demand for student accommodation, fulfilling the ambitious growth plans of universities in the city, which are key drivers of the economy.”

The development will only provide four parking spaces, with the company behind the plans highlighting the good provision of bus routes along London Road.

The developers will provide a bicycle space for every student bedroom being built, which will be located in a covered and secure location.

The developers say they will propose using “energy efficient design” to enhance the sustainability of the building while “water consuming systems” will mean less water is used by occupants compared to other technology.

The company estimates the project will deliver £15 million of investment during the construction phase, which will also generate 85 jobs. The firm also claims the number of full-time students in the Capital is expected to rise by 14 per cent by the 2021/22 academic year.

Last year, the city council received planning permission to develop the Meadowbank Stadium site, across the road, as a mixed-use project.

A council spokesperson said: “Given its close proximity to the city centre, the site around the new Meadowbank Sports Centre is of strategic importance to Edinburgh.”

Campaigners have called on the council to halt its plans for developing the Meadowbank Stadium site for mixed use, including housing and student flats. Heather Peacock, campaigner from the Save Meadowbank group, said: “This is one of many developments currently planned within the Meadowbank area. They can’t all be considered in isolation.”