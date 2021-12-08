Labour has asked how Conservative MPs can trust the Government to deliver on new rail upgrades for the north after the “bare-faced dishonesty” of the Downing Street Christmas parties.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told the Commons: “The difficult truth for ministers opposite is this: If you can openly, clearly and publicly deceive people in our proud regions, why on earth should they believe anything else contained in this plan?

“As we saw crystal clear last night in the leaked video from Number 10, their bare-faced, brazen and shameless dishonesty is catching up with them.

“If Number 10 can laugh and lie about a party they held when lives were literally on the line, doesn’t that prove that the one thing we know for certain about this Government is you cannot believe a single word they say?

“Given this record, can the members opposite lined up today to do the bidding of their Government really be confident the paltry plan they sprang up to defend will even be delivered?”