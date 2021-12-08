Downing Street Christmas party row: Boris Johnson to hold press conference this evening
Boris Johnson is facing calls to “come clean” about an alleged Christmas party at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions last year as the Government refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.
Boris Johnson is set to address the public on coronavirus as ministers consider imposing new restrictions in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.
The Prime Minister will front a press conference from Downing Street at 6pm on Wednesday, No 10 said, after considering measures including guidance to work from home and the introduction of domestic vaccine passports for events and large venues.
Leaked footage from No 10’s £2.6 million press briefing room emerged on Monday night which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.
The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” – which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 18:10
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs there are 568 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant but the estimated current number is “probably closer to 10,000”.
Boris Johnson says that England will reintroduce working from home in a bid to halt transmission.
He also announces that England will once again bring in face mask wearing at concert, theatres and other venues.
The House of Commons confirmed Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a statement at 6pm on Covid-19.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, senior Tory William Wragg challenged Mr Johnson about reports that a Cabinet meeting and press conference were planned “to initiate Covid winter Plan B”.
The chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee told the Prime Minister: “Very few will be convinced by this diversionary tactic.”
The UK Health Security Agency said 568 cases of Omicron have been confirmed, up 131 since Tuesday’s figure.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid will update MPs in a Commons statement at some point on Wednesday evening, it was understood.
Leaked minutes of a Sage meeting held on Tuesday said the Government should “urgently” consider the need for measures to reduce transmission of the virus and protect the NHS from “unsustainable pressure”, the BBC reported.
The peak of the Omicron wave is “highly likely to be higher” than 1,000 to 2,000 variant-related admissions per day without new rules, the document said.
The Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee had been expected to meet to consider the next steps amid widespread suggestions that the further measures would be announced as Downing Street faced intense pressure over an allegedly rule-breaking Christmas party in No 10 last year.
“The PM will hold a Covid press conference at 6pm,” a No 10 spokeswoman said.
Douglas Ross will not resign in protest as leader of the Scottish Conservatives in response to the Prime Minister’s handling of allegations that a party took place in Downing Street last December.
Mr Ross resigned as a Scotland Office minister last year after Dominic Cummings broke coronavirus restrictions but told Sky News his current post is different.
“I don’t believe so, it’s totally independent from the UK Government, from the Prime Minister, from the UK party – it’s Conservative members here in Scotland who decide who leads the party here in Scotland.”
Labour has asked how Conservative MPs can trust the Government to deliver on new rail upgrades for the north after the “bare-faced dishonesty” of the Downing Street Christmas parties.
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told the Commons: “The difficult truth for ministers opposite is this: If you can openly, clearly and publicly deceive people in our proud regions, why on earth should they believe anything else contained in this plan?
“As we saw crystal clear last night in the leaked video from Number 10, their bare-faced, brazen and shameless dishonesty is catching up with them.
“If Number 10 can laugh and lie about a party they held when lives were literally on the line, doesn’t that prove that the one thing we know for certain about this Government is you cannot believe a single word they say?
“Given this record, can the members opposite lined up today to do the bidding of their Government really be confident the paltry plan they sprang up to defend will even be delivered?”
She also spoke about the impact the construction of HS2 had already had in rural southern England, adding: “I imagine many of those in the Home Counties will be wondering why their lives have been turned upside down for a project that would not have even been started under Treasury rules if it was not all the way to Leeds.”