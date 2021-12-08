Downing Street Christmas party row: PMQs live updates as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson is facing calls to “come clean” about an alleged Christmas party at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions last year as the Government refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.
Leaked footage from No 10’s £2.6 million press briefing room emerged on Monday night which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.
The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” – which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.
Politics Live: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson ahead of PMQs over Downing Street Christmas party row
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 12:30
Catherine West asks if there was a party in Downing Street on the 13 November.
Boris Johnson says no but whatever happened guidance and rules were followed at all times.
Responding to Ian Blackford, Boris Johnson says he will continue to get on with the job.
He once again says that it is sad that political parties are trying to muddy the waters when the public need clarity.
The SNP Westminster leader adds: “People followed the rules when it meant missing family, missing births, missing the chance to be beside a loved one in their dying moments.
“It’s clear this Prime Minister has lost the support of the public and now – his own benches. This is not a grin and bear it moment. This is a moment of moral reckoning.
“Every member of the Conservative benches must now decide – is this the man to lead the country when lives are at stake?”
Ian Blackford calls for the Prime Minister to resign saying that he “can no longer lead”
“The Prime Minister has a duty – the only right and moral choice left to you, is for your resignation.”
He asks Boris Johnson when MPs can expect his resignation.
Sir Keir Starmer asks if the PM if he “thinks he has the moral authority to lead and to ask the British people to stick to the rules?” and asks if Boris Johnson will “hand over everything he knows about parties in Downing St last Christmas.”
Boris Johnson has accused Labour of playing politics and “muddying the waters” over Covid measures. He cites the strong vaccine numbers in the UK and encourages members of the public to step forward to get boosters.