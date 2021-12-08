Downing Street Christmas party row: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson following grilling at PMQs
Boris Johnson is facing calls to “come clean” about an alleged Christmas party at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions last year as the Government refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.
Leaked footage from No 10’s £2.6 million press briefing room emerged on Monday night which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.
The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” – which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 14:22
Ruth Davidson, the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, tweeted: “None of this is remotely defensible. Not having busy, boozy not-parties while others were sticking to the rules, unable to visit ill or dying loved ones.
“Nor flat-out denying things that are easily provable. Not taking the public for fools.
“And today’s “we’ll investigate what we’ve spent a week saying didn’t happen and discipline staff for rules we continue to say weren’t broken’ was pathetic. As a Tory, I was brought up to believe in playing with a straight bat. Believe me, colleagues are furious at this, too.”
Downing Street would not confirm whether the people who appeared in the video of the mock press conference would face disciplinary action.
Asked whether those filmed would face sanctions, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said the Cabinet Secretary would “establish the facts”.
But when it was put to her that the facts of the video were clear, she added those carrying out the investigation would be “able to speak to any staff and access any information they need”.
No 10 was asked if the Government was confident that no other departments had held parties.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think we are confident that civil servants followed the rules as set out.”
Asked about BBC reports of a quiz event that allegedly took place in the Cabinet Office for No 10 aides at a similar time to the reported party last year, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said this was virtual.
The BBC reported that while some in attendance said there was an option to take part virtually, others had suggested there were groups in the room.
The PM’s press secretary said: “That was a virtual quiz.”
Nicola Sturgeon went on to say the time of the alleged party at Downing Street was during one of the “lowest, darkest” points in the pandemic.
“This was last Christmas – 18 and 19 December are dates engraved on my mind as perhaps one of, if not the lowest, darkest point in the whole pandemic.
“We had told people they could have some very limited normality over Christmas then at the last minute we had to snatch that away and dash people’s hopes.
“That is what makes people so angry about what was allegedly happening in Downing Street.”
Scotland’s First Minister has urged the Prime Minister to “come clean” over the reported party held at Downing Street last year.
“The Prime Minister appears to be not being straight and truthful about it,” Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC.
“That really matters because he is likely to be asking people to do difficult things again over this Christmas and it’s really important that he’s straight and honest with people – if mistakes were made, to own them, to apologise for them.”
She added: “I think this is a really serious issue for the Prime Minister and I think he has to come clean.”
Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary in another point of order asks about reports that the government will announce plan B at a press conference this afternoon, and insists MPs should be told first.
The Speaker says the government has not said it wants to make a Commons statement but that statements should be made in this chamber first.
Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.
Ian Blackford raises a post PMQs point of order that there are credible reports of three different Christmas parties in Downing Street, “including one in the Prime Minsters flat“
Blackford asks what opposition parties have to do to “make sure the prime minister takes responsibility for his breach of trust” and again calls for the PM to resign.
“What is worse Prime Minister, what is worse Mr Speaker, is that there are now authoritative reports of not just one, not just two, but three different Downing Street parties during lockdown last Christmas, including one in the Prime Minister’s flat?
“What do we have to do on this side of the House to make sure the Prime Minister takes responsibilities for his breach of trust, for the breach of Covid regulations, and he does the right thing on behalf of all the people on these islands, and he resigns right now?”