Edinburgh 2029: New tram loop proposed for city centre

Have your say

The council’s long-term ambition is to extend the tram line to create a city network.

Following the extension down Leith Walk to Newhaven, due to begin this year, permission would need to be approved from the Scottish Government before proposing to take the tram over North Bridge towards the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the BioQuarter.

READ MORE: Edinburgh 2029:‘Tram loop’, car ban and pedestrian zones part of 10-year city vision

Another tram loop is also proposed, which would connect Haymarket with Morrison Street, Lauriston Place, Potterrow and Edinburgh University in a circular route around the city centre.

Project director Daisy Narayanan said: “We are proposing a tram loop at some point.

“If tram line three goes ahead to the Bio Quarter, wee would have a true public transport corridor that does exactly that.”

An artist's impression of an Edinburgh Tram at Elm Row, Picture: Edinburgh Council

Indicative images show that tram stops could be provided at the university, Newington, the Chalmers Hospital and the EICC.

The strategy document states: “A potential tram loop around the city centre, in association with further expansion of the network, will provide fast, reliable and high capacity access to the city centre on appropriate radial routes.”

The current timeline points to a business case being drawn up for the tram extension between 2024 and 2026.