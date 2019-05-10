Edinburgh 2029 vision: First look at car-free plaza plans for Waverley Bridge

A key transport hub is set to be transformed into a plaza as part of the city centre overhaul.

Waverley Bridge, which is currently used by taxis and airport buses, would be closed off to all traffic under the council’s proposals.

The council hopes the new open plaza will provide an attractive welcome to the Capital for passengers arriving from Waverley Station - offering views of the city.

Transport convener Cllr Lesley Macinnes said: “Can you imagine if you were a new visitor to the city or a commuter coming up onto that bridge and having the entire view of the city? The impact that would have is enormous.

“We do not have that, because you are faced with buses, you do not get to see the beautiful panorama. It’s delivering something that people will come to love enormously.”

The council says any plans will fit in with Network Rail’s overhaul of the station in the Waverley masterplan. The time-scale for pedestrianising Waverley Bridge indicates it could happen from 2022 to 2023.