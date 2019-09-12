Edinburgh City Centre Transformation: Action plan for tour buses as Waverley Bridge to be closed

COUNCIL chiefs will draw up an action plan for tour buses and coaches as part of ambitious plans to overhaul transport in the city centre.

The final strategy for Edinburgh Council’s city centre transformation will be considered by councillors on Thursday – including plans to close Waverley Bridge to traffic and open it up as a pedestrian plaza.

A report to the council’s transport and environment committee says that Network Rail has given the vision for Waverley Bridge the thumbs up.

It adds: “Network Rail support the strategy’s proposals, in particular the closure of Waverley Bridge to traffic to form a plaza, which aligns with the Waverley Station masterplan.

“Improvements to footways, public realm and the relocation of bus stops to ease footway congestion around Waverley and Haymarket stations are supported. The proposed pedestrian/cycle bridge across the Waverley valley should explore a variety of options for crossing the railway, including integration with any new station development.”

Network Rail did not respond to further requests for comment. A new walking and cycling bridge connecting the Old Town and New Town has been pencilled in for 2023 to 2024 – but funding is part of a £314m gap in the 10-year plan.

The final 10-year city centre transformation strategy, set to be approved by councillors, says that moving tour buses from Waverley Bridge will mean that “local bus travel will be prioritised, benefiting residents and the wider city economy.

It adds: “East–west peak period bus journey times on Princes Street will become significantly more reliable. The simplified junction arrangement will also allow more trams to run. This supports tram completion to Newhaven.

“Airport bus service 100 will be accommodated at a central location, ensuring interchange with rail and city bus and tram services, in co-ordination with the re-development of Waverley Station.”

As proposals stand, Waverley Bridge will be opened up to pedestrians between 2022 and 2023. But one of the first actions, scheduled to start in January 2020, will see an integrated operations and management plan for the city centre drawn up. The plan will set out how tour buses, coaches, freight vehicles and other traffic will be integrated to fit into the proposed overhaul of the city centre.

Transport and environment convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes, said: “By closing Waverley Bridge to motor traffic we want to create a world-class space and gateway to the unique Old and New Towns, providing a significantly improved pedestrian environment, connecting to the wider city centre, and celebrating the iconic view from Waverley Bridge across Princes Street Gardens.

“Ultimately, our aim is to prioritise walking, cycling and public transport and we have worked closely with transport providers throughout the development of this strategy to assess its impact on services. During our consultation respondents expressed concern about the disruption caused by tour buses to city networks and their relocation will help reduce congestion for essential public transport provision, as well as the impact of large vehicles on the city’s historic setted streets. Of course, tour buses will continue to play an important role for visitors to Edinburgh, but this role must be balanced against the key principles of the strategy which will create a more walkable, liveable and accessible city centre.”

Opposition councillors have welcomed plans to reduce the number of vehicles on Waverley Bridge.

Green transport spokesperson, Cllr Claire Miller, said: “Waverley Bridge is currently snarled up with too many vehicles and so I am very pleased that Network Rail and the council are working together on this project.

“Edinburgh’s residents need to be able to get around the city, while also letting visitors take in their first impression of our amazing Old and New Towns when they come out of the station. The current stramash needs to end – we need more space for people in this highly congested part of the city.”

But Conservatives have warned no details have been published as to where airport and tour buses will pick up passengers in the city centre.

Tory city centre Cllr Joanna Mowat said: “There’s no consideration for the reduction in tour buses or what is going to happen to them.

“There are just no details as to how the council is going to solve a quite obvious problem if Waverley Bridge is shut off.”