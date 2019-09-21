Edinburgh Council broke law on homeless families in B&Bs 1,180 times in three years

The city council has been labelled “absolutely unacceptable” after breaching rules on sheltering homeless families in B&B accommodation more than 1,000 times in the space of three years.

The Scottish Government’s unsuitable accommodation order means that local authorities break the law every time homeless families are housed in B&Bs for longer than seven days. Since July 2016, the council has breached the rule 1,180 times. The Scottish Government has now vowed to extend the law to cover all homeless people.

Council bosses have committed to ending sheltering families in B&Bs – while they have improved standards including washing and cooking facilities. The authority has also blamed the UK Government’s benefit cap being reduced to £20,000 per family in November 2016 as exacerbating the problem.

Scottish Government reports say that “lone parents, families with children, young people and women are disproportionately affected” by the cap. Statistics revealed last year show that 89 per cent of households impacted by the benefit cap have children while 77 per cent have three or more children.

READ MORE: Scottish Government homelessness B&B plans would leave Edinburgh Council breaching law

Susie Higgins, Shelter Scotland’s Edinburgh community hub manager, said: “Behind each of these statistics are children whose right to a home is being broken. They’re enduring loss of good food, good sleep and often their education suffers as they will be miles from school.

“Three quarters of all breaches of the unsuitable temporary accommodation order in Scotland last year were in Edinburgh – this is absolutely unacceptable and unlawful. The Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council must act together to bring this to an end now.”

The worst period for the council was between April and June 2018 when 167 breaches were recorded – while the number of law breaks doubled in the period following the benefits cap being reduced. This year, 95 breaches were recorded from January to March and 60 were tallied up from April to June.

Housing, homelessness and fair work convener, Cllr Kate Campbell, said: “Taking families out of B&B is an absolute priority and I’m clear that our aim is to have no breaches. We’ve been working hard to increase the number of temporary furnished flats available to us so that families can be housed in a way that better meets their needs.

READ MORE: Homeless ‘action plan’ bids to stop use of B&Bs in Edinburgh within five years

“The reduction of the benefits cap to £20,000 has clearly had a significant impact on homeless presentations of households with children. We can’t change welfare policy at the city council, but we can raise awareness in the hope that understanding these impacts will lead to a review of the cruel welfare reform agenda and ease the pressure on this service, improving our ability to help some of our most vulnerable families.”

Green councillors asked for the statistics to be revealed with a formal question to the authority.

Cllr Chas Booth, Green housing spokesperson, said: “Some of the blame for the high levels of B&B use lies with the brutal Tory welfare cuts, but the council must take its share of responsibility too.

“B&Bs are the most expensive and provide the least support to vulnerable homeless families, so the council should be working much harder to end their use. Families stuck in B&B hostels don’t want a war of words between Westminster and the council – they expect to see the council stick to its own promise to end B&B use.”

Conservative housing spokesperson, Cllr Jim Campbell, said blaming the rise on the benefits cap “does not stand up to scrutiny”.

He added: “Since the introduction of the benefits cap, there has been a significant reduction in people presenting as homeless in Edinburgh.

“The real problem had been the lack of dynamism tackling B&B landlords who have profited from public funds to support homeless people and families whilst providing sub-standard accommodation. It is poor that the council is still failing this requirement.”