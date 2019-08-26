Edinburgh Council depute leader 'captive' in City Chambers after car blunder

The city council’s depute leader managed to get his car locked inside the City Chambers quadrant in an embarrassing gaffe two days after taking temporary charge of the authority.

Labour leader and council depute leader Cllr Cammy Day is taking over charge of the council leadership for six weeks while council leader Cllr Adam McVey takes adoption leave. The SNP say he is sharing the role with their interim party leader Cllr Ellie Bird.

But Cllr Day was left “captive” after accidental becoming locked inside City Chambers on his second day in the role. He parked his car outside City Chambers in the Quadrant on the High Street before an early meeting – but failed to move his car before the High Street was closed to traffic.

Cllr Day was forced to wait for the road to re-open before being able to leave City Chambers and was seen sat in the Quadrant, waiting for the High Street to be open again after the road was closed for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He said: “I had a leadership meeting at 8.30am but things just ran on. When I got out of the meetings, the gate was closed. I will just have to wait until it opens again.

“Technically, I’ve done nothing wrong by being in my car here this morning.”

The Quadrant is not officially a car park and is often littered with commercial vehicles during the day. Councillors can arrange to leave their cars for short periods if they are attending meeting out of hours or have constituency meetings they need to get to as soon as they can.

Conservative group chairman Cllr Jason Rust said: “It’s good to know the acting leader was in early and working hard and I’m sure it was not influenced by the thought of nationalists queuing up to sit in the leader’s chair.

“Council taxpayers will hopefully be getting their money’s worth with all these hours spent captive in the Chambers.”