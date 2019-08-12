Edinburgh Council leader and partner to 'become dads for the first time'

THE Capital’s youngest ever council leader is set to become the first authority boss to take adoption leave when he and his partner “become dads for the first time”.

Cllr Adam McVey will welcome two boys with his partner later this month and will take a six-week break from his busy council duties to look after the new arrivals.

The 32-year-old SNP councillor for Leith is thought to be the first council leader to take adoption leave.

He said: “I’m very excited that my family is expanding later this month as we become dads for the first time to two amazing boys.

“I’ll soon be taking adoption leave to start the hardest and most rewarding job I’ll ever have.”

No decision has been taken yet as to who will temporarily take over from Cllr McVey – but proposals will be tabled at the next meeting of the full council on Thursday 22 August and could involve an SNP councillor being given additional duties.

Cllr McVey added: “I’m acutely aware of my duty to the people of Edinburgh and I look forward to returning to City Chambers to continue delivering the change our future generations demand of us.

“In the meantime, I’ll be asking the council to approve cover arrangements while I’m on six weeks of adoption leave to cover my responsibilities. I’m confident our council can demonstrate that we can be a modern, normal workplace.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues, family and friends for their support as we enter this exciting new chapter of our lives.”

Cllr McVey’s leave is set to begin on Friday 23 August, with his six-weeks away from City Chambers ending on Monday 7 October.

Depute council leader and Labour group leader, Cllr Cammy Day, has welcomed the news.

He said: “I’m really pleased for Adam and his partner – it’s fantastic news.

“Local government in general should catch up and look at what Edinburgh is doing in being more progressive and leading the way for people to be able to do this more easily.

“I will be really pleased to take over the reigns as depute leader for that period.”

Cllr McVey, who is originally from Paisley, was first elected to the council in 2012 as SNP candidate for Leith – later becoming the vice convener of transport and environment. He became the city’s youngest ever council leader in 2017 at the age of 30 – after forging a coalition agreement with Cllr Day.

Afer his successful election in 2012, Cllr McVey said he had ‘accidently’ become a councillor. He agreed to stand as the SNP’s second candidate in the Leith ward, not expecting to win a seat. But the council’s single transferable vote system saw him elected while his party colleague, the then Deputy Lord Provost Rob Munn, lost out. Cllr Munn was re-elected to the council earlier this year in a by-election for the Leith Walk ward.

Cllr McVey came to Edinburgh to study a masters degree in law after completing an economics degree at Dundee University. He has worked for The Fringe and Amnesty International and is a St Mirren FC fan.