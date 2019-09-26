Edinburgh Council taking Scottish Government to court over successful marina planning appeal

COUNCIL bosses are taking the Scottish Government to court after the authority’s decision to refuse permission for 100 new homes as part of a £500m marina development was overturned.

Edinburgh Marina Holdings has successfully appealed Edinburgh Council’s decision to halt its proposals for The Moorings, part of the marina development at Granton. But council bosses are taking the decision to the Court of Session in a final attempt to stop the plans – while the Scottish Government has also overturned another planning refusal for two other plots of the masterplan.

The Moorings development includes a mix of 17 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom and 27 three-bedroom properties formed in a “c-shaped perimeter block”, which will sit around a landscaped courtyard. The six-storey scheme includes 100 parking spaces as well as storage for 200 cycles.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have commenced court action against the reporter’s decision.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

The application was refused planning permission by councillors in March due to fears the daylight of neighbouring properties would be impacted, the “quality of the space in the internal courtyard being heavily overshadowed” and a lack of green space for future residents.

But Scottish Government reporter, Andrew Flemming, has overturned the council’s decision – stating “there are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission”.

He added: “The proposal, with central courtyard, is permeable to pedestrians and cyclists, providing connections to the surrounding street and cycle path network.

“I find that the layout, materials, design, height and density of the proposal are appropriate to the location. I am satisfied that whilst the proposal infringes upon the council’s non-statutory design guidance in respect of overshadowing, that overall, it would be acceptable in terms of impact on residential amenity in respect of noise, daylight, sunlight, overshadowing and privacy.”

The apartments will include duplex penthouses and garden apartments with their own private patio gardens overlooking the new Edinburgh Marina which will have 427 berths.

Built around a landscaped garden, all apartments include an electric vehicle enabled secure underground parking space – believed to be the first apartment block in Edinburgh and Scotland to do so.

The Scottish Government has also overturned a decision by councillors to refuse planning permission for 206 flats and a 186-bedroom Hyatt Hotel at another part of the Edinburgh Marina site.

When completed, the £500 million regeneration could include more than 1,850 new homes. The masterplan for Edinburgh Marina also includes local neighbourhood shopping and a medical centre.

At a public meeting earlier this month, Lord Provost Frank Ross, praised the overall Edinburgh Marina development.

He said: “Edinburgh must be the only city in the world which has a fantastic shoreline and a tremendous view and has turned it’s back on it for the last 50 years, when it has the potential to be a thriving community.”

Phase one of the development will create more than 850 permanent new jobs.

Charles Price, Edinburgh Marina’s asset manager, said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government recognised that this scheme provides a sense of place and also the significant value of Edinburgh Marina will have on the local the community.

“The Moorings will provide more much needed homes as part of our vision for a world-class waterside destination for Scotland.”