Edinburgh MP Ian Murray: 'Boris Johnson will break the law over Article 50 extension'

Edinburgh MP Ian Murray has claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson will break the law and not ask for an extension to Article 50.

Responding to a question from the Labour MP for Edinburgh South, Ian Murray, Mr Johnson responded with "no" when he was asked whether he would ask for an extension.

Referencing the Benn Act, which mandates the Prime Minister to ask for an extension to Article 50 if no deal can be reached with the European Union, thus avoiding a no deal Brexit, Mr Murray asked Mr Johnson whether he would ask for an extension.

Mr Murray, who was speaking in the debate following a statement from Mr Johnson on the verdict of the Supreme Court, also blasted the PM as "embarrassing" and said he was "not fit" to hold the highest office in the country.

He said: "The Supreme Court judgment yesterday and the Prime Minister’s performance in the House this evening show that he is not only not fit to be Prime Minister but is embarrassing the entirety of that fine office.

"His response to my hon. ​Friend the Member for Cardiff North (Anna McMorrin), after she appealed to him to tone down his language, that she has “another think coming” is, quite frankly, disgraceful.

"The problem that the Prime Minister has is that nobody in this House trusts him. He has been asked five times this evening if he would abide by all the provisions of the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act, and he refuses to answer the question.

"So for the sixth and final time: if he does not get a deal or a no deal through this House by 19 October, will he seek an extension to 31 January from the European Union?"

Mr Johnson responded with "no", indicating he would break the law and ignore legislation passed by the House of Commons.

Mr Murray said in a tweet following the debate: "His response shows that he is going to break the law again and not comply with the "Benn Act" to seek an extension of Article 50."

The Prime Minister was addressing the House of Commons which had reconvened following the unanimous verdict from the Supreme Court that the prorogation, or suspension, of parliament was "null, void, and of no effect" and unlawful.

There were calls for Mr Johnson to resign as Prime Minister from MPs across the House of Commons yesterday including from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

However, Mr Johnson said: "Throwing down the gauntlet to the opposition parties, he said: "This Parliament must either stand aside and let this Government get Brexit done or bring a vote of confidence and finally face the day of reckoning with the voters."