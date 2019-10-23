Edinburgh MP Ian Murray could run as independent candidate if deselected by Labour

Labour MP Ian Murray following his win in the 2017 general election

The Edinburgh South MP spoke out after reports the Unite union will attempt to trigger a deselection process against him.

Under Labour Party rules, a contest to replace a sitting MP is triggered if a third of local members or affiliated unions back it.

Labour MP Ian Murray on the campaign trail

Mr Murray, who has been a vocal critic of Jeremy Corbyn's stance on Brexit, said installing a "hard left Marxist candidate" in his place would see Labour lose the seat.

The MP won the Edinburgh South seat for Labour in 2010 and became the party's only Scottish MP five years later when a wipe-out north of the Border saw them lose 40 out of the 41 seats.

He insisted an attempt by the Unite union to deselect him would be unsuccessful, but added that if it did happen he would have a "decision to make" on whether to stand as an independent candidate.

Mr Murray told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "If Unite want to try to deselect me on Thursday I am sure the membership of South Edinburgh - that I get on very well with and have their full, wholehearted support - will take a very dim view of and will vote accordingly."

Pressed on what could happen if he was ousted from the candidacy, he added: "I would have a decision to make about whether I would stand.

"I think constituents deserve to have a choice of candidates in front of them, I would obviously discuss that with friends, family and colleagues to decide whether or not I would stand if I was deselected.

"But certainly I can guarantee that if the Labour Party ... put in some hard left Marxist candidate they won't win the seat of Edinburgh South.

"That would be damaging to the Labour Party and damaging to the country."

Mr Murray said he had not spoken to the Labour Party leadership about the move to deselect him.

However, he said he would "expect" their support, adding: "If Jeremy Corbyn wants to be prime minister, then south Edinburgh has to be a seat we continue to hold for the Labour Party."