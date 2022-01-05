Edinburgh MP urges UK government support to help people beat cost of living crisis

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

And she urged ministers to provide more support to ease the burden of rising inflation including fuel costs.

With National Insurance contributions increasing, government support tapering – hitting the poorest hardest – and inflation reaching its highest point in over a decade at 5.1 per cent, Ms Jardine said the UK was facing a perfect winter storm while Omicron cases surged.

Edinburgh West Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine

And she said government intervention was needed.

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to announce an emergency budget to address the situation.

She said: “At the beginning of the pandemic, Rishi Sunak said he would do “whatever it takes” yet nearly two years down the line and we are facing a winter crisis as people try to navigate tax rises and rising inflation.

“The Government’s actions mean people are facing rising costs across the board and have hit working families hardest with people having to choose between eating and heating.

“The lack of forethought and broken promises from this Government have left people high and dry. They must urgently reconsider and take back the National Insurance hike and Universal Credit cut.

“It is ordinary people who will continue to suffer until the Government get a grip of the grave concerns facing people across the country every day.”

On Monday, consumer expert Martin Lewis warned households across the UK could expect to take a “seismic” hit to their energy bills which could force some to choose between eating or heating.

From April the cap on energy bills is expected to rise by about £500 a year and the cost of energy firm failures is forecast to add another £100 to people’s bills.

That will coincide with an increase in National Insurance contributions and a freeze on income tax thresholds which are predicted to cost the average household around £600 a year.

And the Resolution Foundation think tank has warned pay increases are unlikely to keep up with rising inflation, meaning that by next Christmas real wages could be no higher than they are now.

