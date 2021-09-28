Edinburgh MSP Angus Robertson launches live digital survey on controversial bin hubs plan

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Culture Secretary says the website – www.angusrobertson.scot – is the first of its kind in the Scottish Parliament.

And the first topic for a live survey is the city council’s controversial bin hub proposals, which would see clusters of multiple recycling and residual waste bins at regular intervals along many city-centre streets. The plan has already sparked a threat of legal action by New Town residents who say the bins would ruin much-admired views within the city’s World Heritage Site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angus Robertson was elected to the Scottish Parliament in May

Meanwhile, the automated surgery booking system will provide an easier way for constituents to secure a digital meeting with their MSP.

Mr Robertson said: “Being a representative of and available to constituents is the primary job of an elected representative. But, with ever-faster technological development and the pandemic having changed the way we interact, MSPs must revisit the way they engage with their constituents.

“It is now a necessity for MSPs to have both in-person surgeries and digital alternatives. This is important both for access purposes and to ensure Covide-safe meetings can take place for those who are vulnerable or not comfortable meeting in person as cases rise and fall.

"Similarly, and large due in part to the pandemic, people and organisations across the constituency are now more networked online than ever before. MSPs need to be plugged into this to be able to represent the views of constituents.

“Our new live digital survey page will provide to-the-minute feedback on the many issues facing constituents.

"In the first instance, and in recognition of the strength of feeling on the issue, , we are running a survey to better capture Edinburgh Central residents’ views on the council’s bin hub proposals.”

Mat Cassen of CMS Scot, who developed the website, said: “The need for constituents to be able to reach their representatives, to be able to keep up with their work and interact with them in these strange times, is paramount, and a site with surveys, virtual-surgery booking, video and newsletters has to become the 'new normal'.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.