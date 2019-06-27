Edinburgh streets 'resembling The Day of the Triffids' after weeds treatment decline

Parts of the Capital are “beginning to resemble the Day of the Triffids” as environment chiefs were blasted for overgrown weeds being left to sprout up across the city.

In The Day of the Triffids book and film, an aggressive species of plant starts killing people – with an opposition councillor making the comparison due to the lack of weed treatment on pavements and streets in Edinburgh.

Information from the city council shows that in 12 of Edinburgh’s 17 wards, the percentage of roads treated by weed killer has dropped this year from 2018. The authority insists the slowdown has been due to the weather and is confident that staff can catch up on the backlog now that the climate is set to improve over the summer.

The data shows that in Corstorphine, Murrayfield, Collinton, Fairemilehead, Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart, no roads and pavements at all have been treated with herbicide this year. The city centre has seen the level of weed control cut in half from last year’s level.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Kevin Lang challenged the authority’s environment convener after complaining the weeds situation across the Capital was getting out of control.

He said: “The weed situation is so bad that parts of the city are beginning to resemble the horror film, Day of the Triffids. It is little wonder the problem is worse when these new figures show a massive fall in the level of weed control compared to last year.

“Residents pay a lot of money each year in council tax – it’s reasonable for them to expect the council to clear weeds from their streets. It should not be complicated but it’s just the latest example of how this SNP, Labour administration running the city simply cannot get the basics right.

“Whatever the reason behind it, in reality, has the team that deals with this got the capacity to catch up?”

But transport and environment convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes, told councillors that the ability to treat weeds is very much weather-dependent.

She said: “Yes it does have the capacity to catch up and it will be doing so now the weather is much clearer.

“What this administration is doing is trying to be realistic. We have to reflect the reality of operating in this area and that is highly weather dependent.”

The council has six quad bikes fitted with spraying equipment to tackle weeds. It has received 65 complaints over weed treatment in 2019.

Conservative transport and environment spokesperson, Cllr Nick Cook, said: “It is clear that the SNP/Labour-run council is failing to root out weeds across the city.

“The convener’s decision to breezily blame the weather wouldn’t withstand the mildest of showers. I don’t doubt for a second that council tax-payers will be left burning with rage.”

But Greens said a balance needs to be struck when dealing with the issue.

Green Cllr Gavin Corbett said: “It’s important to get the right balance between proper and robust weed management in public places and making our city more hospitable to wild plants and insects. So it’s about what’s right for which places, rather than blitz-spraying areas with chemicals, like glyphosate, which a growing number of cities are banning altogether.

“So, yes to proper and appropriate weed control but let’s get smarter at how and where that is done.”