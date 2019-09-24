Edinburgh taxi drivers call for action due to 'flagrant breaches' of regulations by private hire vehicles

Taxi drivers in the Capital have demanded that more is done to reduce “flagrant breaches” of regulations by private hire drivers in the city and that current numbers should be a “cause for concern”.

Their union also hit out at the council’s reticence to include adequate enforcement as part of its regulation of the trade and called for a dedicated enforcement team.

Taxi drivers have demanded action.

According to a freedom of information request, Edinburgh City Council dealt with 1,455 complaints against private hire car operators and private hire car driving licence-holders in the last two years.

The demand by Unite Edinburgh’s taxi branch is part of a wider petition which will be presented to councillors at the City Chambers on Friday.

More than 500 drivers across the city have signed the petition which calls for a cap on the number of private hire vehicles in the capital.

Chair of the Unite Edinburgh cab branch, Scott Blair, said that “serious concerns” have been raised by drivers in the city about the conduct of private hire drivers.

He added that the potential extra emissions and congestion were also of concern to members.

Drivers are due to show support of the petition outside the City Chambers on Wednesday by attaching banners with their demands to a trailer.

He said: “The number of licenses in Edinburgh should be a cause of concern for cab drivers, private hire drivers and passengers.

“Serious concerns have been raised regarding the flagrant breaches of regulations that occur throughout the City particularly at the weekends.”

Mr Blair added: “The refusal of Edinburgh City Council to include enforcement as part of its regulation of the trade puts the public at risk from unscrupulous and illegal operators.

“Drivers and the public are rightly demanding a dedicated enforcement team. As ambassadors for Edinburgh, we play a vital role in supporting Edinburgh as a destination of choice for tourists and residents.

“Councils across Scotland and the wider UK have taken the lead, it's time for Edinburgh to follow.”