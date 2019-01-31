Edinburgh tourist tax given go ahead by Scottish Government

THE Scottish Government has thrown its backing behind the introduction of a tourist tax for Edinburgh as MSPs prepare to vote on next year’s budget.

The SNP has struck a deal with the Greens to secure enough votes to get the tax and spending package passed, with both party leaders tweeting confirmation of the agreement ahead of the vote.

And finance secretary Derek Mackay also confirmed this afternoon that councils across Scotland, including Edinburgh, would get powers to levy their own “tourist tax” to raise extra money for public services as part of the Scottish budget.

Mr Mackay is leading a debate on his proposals in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon. with MSPs due to vote at 5pm.

The First Minister’s official spokesman had earlier indicated a tourist tax, which council chiefs in Edinburgh have been pressing for, could be one of the concessions the government made to the Greens.

And asked about a tourist tax, the spokesman said: “We are very open to a tourist levy that could ultimately form part of a budget agreement.”

Edinburgh council are proposing to charge visitors £2 per room per night under their tourist tax plans.

