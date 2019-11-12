Edinburgh West SNP candidate hits out at Boris Johnson over Indyref refusal

Lib Dem Christine Jardine won the seat two year ago

EDINBURGH West SNP candidate Sarah Masson has criticised Boris Johnson over his refusal to allow a second independence referendum.

Interviewed on radio, she said: “How long does he think its is feasible to be denying the people of Scotland a say?

“I understand some people don’t want independence and will never vote for it. But what I don’t understand is how anyone or any political party can tell people they can’t have a say over their future.”

Sarah Masson is standing in Edinburgh West for the SNP

Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine, who is seeking re-election in the seat, defended her party’s support for a second EU referendum while rejecting a fresh independence vote. She said: “In 2014 the SNP put out a massive white paper detailing how they thought independence would go but at the end of the day we voted for no change – you don’t need to ratify no change.

“With the European referendum we didn’t have the detail and we voted for massive change – you need to ratify that you are going about that the right way and it’s actually what people want.”

Tory candidate Graham Hutchison said another Brexit referendum would open the door to more referendums and more uncertainty and division.